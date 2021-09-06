JOSEPH — Temperatures reported in Wallowa County during the month of August were below average overall, according to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.
The average temperature for the month, as recorded in Joseph by the National Weather Service, was 61.2 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 77.8 degrees, 3.7 below normal, and lows averaged 44.6 degrees, 2.1 below normal.
The top high temperature for the month was 92 degrees on the 15th, one of six days the high was at or above 90 degrees. The lowest high was 58 degrees on the 21st.
The lowest temperature for the month was 32 degrees on the 31st, and the highest low was 58 degrees on the 1st.
On 13 days, the high temperature was at or above the average, and on 12 days the low was at or above average.
While cooler, the month was also dryer. There was a total of 0.75 inches of precipitation reported, 0.48 inches below normal. The wettest day was on Aug. 18, when 0.37 inches — nearly half the month's total — came down.
So far in 2021, just 4.58 inches of precipitation has fallen, which is 38.4% of normal.
September calls for above average temperatures and below normal precipitation, according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.