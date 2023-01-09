Oregon State Police cruiser

The Oregon State Police continue to investigate a case in which a Wallowa man, Marshall Cox, was injured by an explosive device.  

 Oregon State Police via Facebook

WALLOWA — The man who called authorities last Wednesday, Jan. 4 to say he had been injured in an explosion was identified Monday as Marshall Cox of Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa.

A press release Monday from the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office said 911 dispatchers received a call from Cox at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday reporting that he had blown his hand off.

