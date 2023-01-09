WALLOWA — The man who called authorities last Wednesday, Jan. 4 to say he had been injured in an explosion was identified Monday as Marshall Cox of Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa.
A press release Monday from the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office said 911 dispatchers received a call from Cox at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday reporting that he had blown his hand off.
Cox was found with a traumatic injury to his hand when the Sheriff’s Office, Wallowa Fire Department and medics responded. He was taken to the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland ground just outside of town and transported by Life Flight to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.
Sacred Heart staff called the Spokane Police Department when they found suspicious items in Cox’s pockets. The items, which the Sheriff's Office press release said were not explosive, were later cleared.
Because of possible danger to first-responders at Cox’s residence, 71031 Whiskey Creek Road, the property was secured.
Oregon State Police was contacted and asked to respond with an explosives unit.
Early Thursday, a search warrant was served on Cox’s property by the OSP, its explosives unit and the Sheriff’s Office.
The search was continued Friday until the explosives unit completed its assessment.
Found items included four glass containers of liquid and crystallized material and two devices with fuses. The unit destroyed the glass containers on the property and the devices with fuses were taken to be examined.
The investigation is continuing. Upon completion, the case will be forwarded to the Wallowa County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Once Cox was taken to the Sacred Heart emergency room at around 2:30 p.m., hospital staff noticed something suspicious and called police, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
“We got called in at the point that they realized there may have been an explosive device in or around his person,” Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said Friday.
Spokane police said that the situation was contained and that Cox may have inadvertently brought the material to the hospital. Police said they did not believe that the hospital was specifically targeted.
A spokesman for Sacred Heart said that Cox, 32, was discharged from the hospital on Friday.
Attempts to reach Cox for comment on Monday were not immediately successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.