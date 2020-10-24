SUBLIMITY — Oregon fine arts photographer Carla Axtman won the People’s Choice Award at the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts, held annually in Joseph.
This is Axtman’s second time winning the coveted prize.
The winning piece is entitled “Doorway to Yosemite.” It was initially captured in July at Yosemite National Park in California. Axtman then digitally worked the piece for days, gently revealing the complexities of the landscape and light. The festival was held as a digital exhibition this year due to COVID 19.
The juried festival draws exceptional work from artists around the region, including 2D and 3D art.
“It’s a true honor to receive the People’s Choice Award for the second time at this festival, but for this work in particular,” Axtman said. “Yosemite holds a special place for me, as it does for so many around the world. It’s a privilege to have been there to capture the light and landscape in this most beautiful of places.”
Axtman had three art landscape photographs juried into the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts. Each piece was sold as part of the exhibition auction.
She has been a fine arts landscape photographer for more than 10 years. Her native ability to capture light and build composition has intrigued collectors throughout the United States and Europe.
To learn more, visit www.carlaaxtman.com.
