WALLOWA — Despite being pelted by hail three inches in diameter, and after working a nine-hour shift, crew members on the ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project in Wallowa still found it within themselves to help the community in its time of need, including aiding a pedestrian to shelter and helping board up broken windows.
Henry Lugo, consultant construction inspector for the project who was on site during the storm, said after everything they had already done during their shift, “they still wanted to keep helping and doing as much as they could.”
The sudden midday hailstorm on Aug. 11 caused several injuries, broke windows, knocked out car windshields and stripped trees of leaves.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, vacuum truck operator Randy Burns was responsible for guiding a pedestrian to safety, providing care until medical personnel could arrive to treat her injuries and transport her to the hospital. The identity and condition of the woman is unknown.
During the storm, according to Lugo, drill operator Aaron Griffiths and laborer Willy Ramos began securing the roadway, clearing it of traffic cones and some signs, to make a path for emergency vehicles. He said the debris was nothing serious.
Lugo also said that Griffiths and Ramos helped board up the broken windows of a couple Wallowa residences using plywood from their trucks. He said the plywood was on the truck and used for multiple purposes at other times. It was donated to the homeowners.
Matt Murray, a journeyman electrician, took up the responsibilities of an injured flagger, directing traffic and emergency vehicles until both lanes of traffic through town could be reopened, according to the press release.
All of the men now work out of Portland and were unavailable for comment.
Asked if the men had training in CPR and first aid, Lugo said, in his construction experience, with companies of this size, it is common for employees to have such training.
“(It’s) very likely they had CPR and first aid. I assume that to be true,” he said.
Lugo wants people to know that after the crew had finished its work responsibilities the workers were still willing to go above and beyond to help out in a time of need.
“After their own work responsibilities were done, they kept going. At the end of a nine-hour shift (they) continued to go out and help two hours after that,” he said.
The ODOT OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project is managed and inspected by Murraysmith of Portland. The general contractor is MJ Hughes, of Vancouver, Washington. The subcontractor is Global Electric of Portland, which employs Lugo and the other crew members. Lugo said the project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.