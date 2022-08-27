WALLOWA — Despite being pelted by hail three inches in diameter, and after working a nine-hour shift, crew members on the ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project in Wallowa still found it within themselves to help the community in its time of need, including aiding a pedestrian to shelter and helping board up broken windows.

Henry Lugo, consultant construction inspector for the project who was on site during the storm, said after everything they had already done during their shift, “they still wanted to keep helping and doing as much as they could.”

