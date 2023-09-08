A Wallowa County resident has been bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
In a press release, the Health Authority said the Enterprise resident was bitten Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Winding Waters Clinic, which provides public health services in Wallowa County in partnership with the Health Authority, was informed of the incident the same day. The bat was safely euthanized and sent to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which confirmed Thursday the bat tested positive for rabies.
The Wallowa County resident who was bitten has begun post-exposure rabies prophylaxis, which involves an initial dose of rabies immune globulin and a rabies vaccine, as well as three subsequent vaccines at Days 3, 7 and 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Health Authority.
Bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Oregon. Between 5% and 10% of bats tested for rabies are positive every year. The last time a Wallowa County animal tested positive for rabies was in 2017, when a skunk was found to have rabies.
Authorities emphasize that the main protection for humans is making sure pets are vaccinated against rabies, and to avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife.
“All pet owners should make certain that their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies. Protecting pets from rabies can provide a buffer zone of immune animals between humans and rabid wild animals such as bats,” said Emilio DeBess, D.V.M., state public health veterinarian at OHA’s Public Health Division.
Rabies symptoms in wildlife can include lethargy, walking in circles, loss of muscular coordination, convulsions, irritability, aggressiveness, disorientation, excessive drooling and showing no fear of humans. Sick bats may be seen flopping around on the ground or otherwise acting unusual. If you see animals displaying these behaviors, do not approach or handle them, and immediately contact animal control or wildlife authorities at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. People who find a sick bat or other sick wildlife should take children and pets indoors or into a vehicle.
Individuals who have been exposed to a bat or any animal suspected of having rabies — such as from a scratch, bite or exposure to saliva — should immediately clean the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention. Report the incident to the Wallowa County Public Health Hotline at 541-426-4848. If the bat or other animal has been captured, try not to damage the bat or animal. Keep the animal as intact as possible so it can be tested for rabies, which will help people avoid needing post-exposure rabies shots.
Public health officials advise against handling any bat or other wildlife. If it is necessary to pick up a bat or other wildlife, it is best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel or other tools, or both.
If a pet has encountered a bat or been bitten by a wild animal, contact your veterinarian immediately or call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 541-426-3279.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.