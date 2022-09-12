ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Friendly Driver course was brought to Wallowa County on Thursday, Sept. 8, to provide instruction on how motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can safely share the road, according to a press release.
The event was a partnership between the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club and Commute Options and held at Toma’s, the release stated.
Kim Curley, of Commute Options in Bend, gave the presentation describing various situations on how a motorist, cyclist and pedestrian would act in a "friendly" manner to optimize the safety of everyone involved in the scenario.
Some of the scenarios included motorists stopping behind a crosswalk and not in the crosswalk to allow pedestrians to safely cross the street, motorists performing the "Dutch reach" in which a driver or passenger opens their car door using the far hand (this "swivel" move provides the opportunity to look for cyclists riding in the bike lane or on the street), and cyclists walking their bikes on sidewalks and riding with the flow of traffic in the bike lane or on the street.
Everyone who attended, including Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead, received a certificate of course completion. Young drivers became eligible for a safe driver discount through their insurance company.
For more information about Commute Options or to take the Oregon Friendly Driver course online go to www.ccmmuteoptions.org.
Also, WMBC Vice President Eric Makela presented the Safe Riding in Wallowa County Campaign that the club has been developing over the past year in cooperation with the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
Makela gave a PowerPoint presentation on recommendations for riding a bike safely on the roads and trails in Wallowa County. These recommendations will be available on the club’s new website, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce website, and will likely be posted around the community.
The recommendations will also be provided to the tourist industry such as Cycle Oregon and the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association to create awareness of the uniqueness of Wallowa County and the safe and friendly cycling practices that are encouraged when vacationing by bike on roads and trails.
"Cycling is a relatively new form of recreation in Wallowa County and WMBC's goal is to create awareness in the community and with those who visit the county to prevent potential conflicts and optimize everyone's enjoyment of our beautiful area,” WMBC President Angela Mart said.
