Longtime developer John Beardsley is returning to his Wallowa County roots by purchasing and reopening the East Street Cottages in Joseph as apartment units.
Formerly owned by Scott and Becky Rushton, owners of the Indian Lodge and the Outlaw Restaurant, the Rushtons had managed them as seven motel-like units. Beardsley plans to turn them into eight apartments.
“There’s a shortage of rental units in the county,” he said. “I’m a developer and I want to take advantage of opportunities.”
Though he has yet to determine the rental cost, he said the apartments won’t be subsidized. “They’re going to be free market,” he said. “I’ll see what I get invested in it and then I’ll see what the numbers tell me.”
The eight units, located at 2651 S. East St., will include four studio apartments, three one-bedrooms apartments and one two-bedroom apartment. Each will come furnished and have a storage unit available. They will share a common backyard with 4-foot privacy screens set up.
Beardsley said he hopes to have them ready by October.
“We haven’t hit any big surprises yet,” such as major repairs needed, he said. “Scott left them in very good shape.”
Though based in Portland and running Fountain Village Development, his grandparents, Frank and Lora Boyd, operated Boyd Dairy on Hurricane Creek Road where Wallowa County Grain Growers in Enterprise is now.
“I’ve been part of this county myself for a long time and now I get a chance to give back to it,” he said.
———
The Wallowa Lake Tramway, Wallowa Lake and the arts and galleries in Joseph topped the list of reasons visitors come to Wallowa County released recently by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
The Tramway drew 69 visitors, 57 came for the lake and 56 came for the arts and galleries.
They were followed by 43 who came for fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation; 39 who came for the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway; 37 who came for a variety of county events; 32 who came for Hells Canyon and its overlooks; 24 who came for the county’s Barn Tour and other reasons; seven who came for the Wallowa Mountains; six for the valley and its viewpoints; four who came for family reunions, weddings and similar gatherings; and three who just came to visit family and friends.
The list did not say whether the number of visits was by individuals or by groups, but it gives an idea of the priority visitors give to various attractions the county holds.
———
The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce is reaching out more and more, exceeding its overall outreach over July 2019, according to a report by the chamber.
By far, the largest increase was in the number of visits to the chamber’s website, with 45,648 for the year to date, as opposed to 12,789 a year earlier. The website registered 10,620 visits in July and 10,117 in June. Numbers weren’t included for March and April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No mention of May’s numbers was made.
Total contacts, through walk-ins; mailings; requests via phone, website and emails was listed at 1,163 for the year to date, as opposed to just 711 the same time last year, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.