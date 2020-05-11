Inspiration from Wup Winn’s Facebook post has led to the Wallowa County Dinner Cruise Night to help locals get out after being shut in during the coronavirus pandemic and to help local businesses.
Tuesday, May 12, was Wallowa’s turn for the dinner cruise. The plan is to do it next week — Tuesday, May 19 — starting in Joseph, according to co-organizer Laina Fisher. Participants are urged to call ahead to their favorite restaurant to order a meal or snacks at a store between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Pick up your order and enjoy some limited socialization, she said.
“Then, jump in your favorite ride — hot rod, cruiser, 4x4, Gambler, street bike — it doesn’t matter, just bring it,” Fisher said in an email.
The following week will be Enterprise’s turn.
The event started May 6 — a Wednesday — but it was moved to Tuesdays because some restaurants are closed Wednesdays, Fisher said. “This will give local eateries a shot in the arm mid-week even if it’s just a soda pop to enjoy while watching cars go by,” she said. “Buy a little bit of fuel from the filling stations, park on Main Street — skip a spot to keep our distancing — and enjoy your dinner while watching some cool rides.”
Winn wrote that there will be a dedicated page on Facebook with updates on cruise night.
Also, Terminal Gravity is donating 1% of all packaged beer sales to the Wallowa County Food Bank during May, said Grady Nelson, TG’s marketing manager. “The reason is our community here in Wallowa County inspires us and is really important to who we are,” Nelson said in a press release. “We want to do our part to give back during these difficult times, and say thank you to everyone who has been supporting us.”
Proceeds from six-packs — or larger — sales at grocery stores, liquor stores and other establishments where TG’s beer may be purchased to go will go to the food bank. TG exports its beer from the county to stores all across Oregon, western Idaho and southeastern Washington, Nelson said.
Terminal gravity is still open for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is inviting nonprofit leaders to the next roundtable discussion about the value of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The online event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on June 3; cost to attend is $5 per person. Participants will need a computer with internet, video, and audio. Register at https://bit.ly/2zksKPa
The online roundtable, led by Alexis James, is entitled “Establishing and Maintaining Trust: How to Connect and Speak up in Virtual Spaces When Working with Remote Decision-Making.” In the wake of COVID-19, nonprofit boards and staff have to make difficult decisions about programs, funding strategies, and operations.
Individuals’ ability to engage diverse perspectives in decision-making is key to innovating and sustaining organizations going forward.
Yet, working and meeting remotely present additional challenges to developing and maintaining inclusive relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.