A small art studio in Enterprise that has been plodding along through the COVID-19 pandemic is offering something new this fall by adding birthday “painting parties” to its list of offerings.
Gayle Huwe, co-owner of the SonRise Art Studio at 211 W. Main St., with husband, Robert, said she had a kids birthday party in September and plans another in early November.
“I choose something that is a little easier for them to do,” she said. “I make it age-appropriate.”
Such parties usually have a theme.
“They usually choose what they want to do,” she said. “I had one person ask about ‘Aladdin.’”
In a themed party, the kids could all paint the same character or different characters from the chosen theme.
The painting parties are the major activity at SonRise, where Gayle Huwe — the artist in residence — works with participants both showing and teaching them. Her primary medium is acrylics, although she is versed in watercolors and oils.
“I’m not really a fine-arts person. I’m more comfortable with the acrylics,” she said. “But those may be on the horizon.”
The “SonRise” name is a reflection of the Huwes’ Christian faith.
“It’s about Jesus Christ rising,” Robert Huwe said.
In fact, numerous paintings depict Christian themes, such as Calvary and the empty tomb.
Robert Huwe said his wife’s parties started about two years ago as they were doing a fundraiser for the national trip for their daughter’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter here.
“My wife taught a paint party there and it all blossomed since then,” he said.
Gayle Huwe keeps the parties limited to nine people to maintain social distancing requirements.
She charges $35 per person who attends a party, which includes “everything they need to paint — paints, brushes, canvas, even an apron. And that includes modeling how to paint. I work right alongside them.”
Gayle Huwe also hopes to add ceramics to her offerings. They have a kiln, but it’s still at their house and yet to be set up.
For now, though, they do offer materials for holiday-themed arts and crafts. The shop offers Christmas wreaths — for which she has a class planned, wood, signs and Christmas tree ornaments.
Gayle Huwe said that despite the hitch in business the pandemic has caused, she’s hoping to see it pick up again during the holiday season. She already has a “Creepy Gate” painting party planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“I’m hoping this year will be a reflection of last year,” she said. “Last year at this time, people were really interested in doing painting parties for Christmas parties and that kind of thing. I’m hoping it will continue like that.”
Originally planned for an April 1 opening this year, the pandemic delayed that until May 1, Robert Huwe said. He does information technology work at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and also works on the ambulance crew.
Once some of the pandemic restrictions were eased, the Huwes were able to locate their studio and open.
“We got this storefront so I would have a place I could hold the paint parties,” Gayle Huwe said. “Something like this, where I have good lighting and enough room to do the parties, that was the main reason for getting the store.”
She’s also hoping to offer other classes than painting.
“I would like to have people come in and just create if they feel creative,” she said, “they can come in and do something.”
