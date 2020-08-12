Hillock Insurance is planning a move from its current location along North Street across from Safeway to 209 E. Highway 82 in Enterprise, owner Hailie Hillock said.
She said she hopes to be in their new office by September.
A lifelong Wallowa County resident, Hillock, and Kathleen Bennett will continue to be the agents there. Along with Hillock and Bennett is Vixen Radford-Wecks, who works for the Northeast Oregon Network (NEON) assisting individuals with Oregon Health Plan (OHP) enrollment. They are, however, interviewing for another agent to join their team at the new location.
Hillock said they’re making the move because when the building came on the market, it offered more space and “a better fit for us.”
Hillock Insurance purchased Bennett Insurance in 2016, she said.
The agency sells insurance for home, auto, commercial, life, health, Medicare “and any policy in between,” Hillock said. “We can find a carrier for any coverage you may need.”
The agency’s new quarters have a long, varied history in Enterprise. Hillock said that over the past 40 years, it has housed a diner, a lumber store and a glass shop.
The building the agency now occupies is privately owned and up for sale, Hillock said.
For more information or insurance questions call the agency at 541-426-4208 or email hallie@hillockins.com.
Funds are available to support projects and programs that advance Eastern Oregon businesses and training efforts.
The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board (EOWB) has $48,000 available to help launch projects/programs that support job advancement and training, according to a press release.
The board invites businesses and organizations that serve its area to apply for these funds. An organization may qualify for funds if the project or program:
Supports business growth or job creation.
Supports health care, manufacturing or transportation.
Expands a qualifying project into a new area.
Pilots a qualifying project that has a high likelihood of success.
Serves as a model for other Eastern Oregon areas.
The EOWB’s purpose is to coordinate resources to help Eastern Oregon communities flourish, employers succeed and individuals advance through innovation and partnerships..
In addition to Wallowa County, the EOWB also serves Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties.
For more information, contact Erin Carpenter, project director at info@eowb.org or 541-963-3693 x104 For details on qualifying for the grants or to apply visit www.eowb.org.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District continues to work to access capital from local, regional, state and national sources to assist for-profit and nonprofit businesses in the region that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New options are available, including “nonessential” businesses and others that qualify for COVID grants, small business and microenterprise grants and the Revolving Loan Fund.
To learn more about these, visit the COVID-19 financial resources page at https://preview.tinyurl.com/moreCOVID-19resources or https://www.neoedd.org/covid-19-resources/).
