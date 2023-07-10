ENTERPRISE — Changes are afoot with health care in Wallowa County now that Triple H Clinic has moved and changed its name to Integrated Services.
The clinic moved from its home of six years on River Street in Enterprise to the new Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center across from Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Integrated Services opened for business Monday, July 10.
A different approach
Last week was moving week for Cheryl Harrod and the staff. Harrod, the manager of two years at Triple H, will continue the same role at Integrated Services, while Dr. Renee Grandi will be the clinic’s director.
“Here, with my team coming over, we’re working under Winding Waters, we’re Integrated Services,” Harrod said. “It’s not going to be called Triple H anymore. We have always been under Winding Waters with our holistic side being over there and now we’re going to truly be Winding Waters with my team being called Integrated Services.”
Harrod said she’s fully on board with Grandi’s approach to medicine.
“With Integrated Services, we’re doing the same thing except we’re doing it holistically,” Harrod said. “That’s more of a different approach to medicine. Dr. Grandi brought it to Winding Waters Environmental Medicine … and she started grabbing people who did the same thing she did.”
Grandi’s approach, while it includes traditional medicine, goes a step further.
“It’s not just a ‘Band-Aid approach;’ it’s trying to alleviate the situation,” Harrod said.
While an aspirin may be prescribed for a headache, the holistic side would seek the cause of the headache and how to resolve that.
“It’s not just prescribing a whole bunch of medication, but maybe prescribing physical therapy or prescribing manual lymph drainage,” she said, a type of massage based on the hypothesis that it will encourage the natural drainage of the lymph, which carries waste products away from the tissues back toward the heart.
“It cleanses out your whole body,” she said.
Another example Harrod cited is mold in one’s home that can lead to congestion. These issues can lead to health problems that traditional medicine can overlook.
Integrated Services “is another medical option,” Harrod said. “Dr. Grandi has been in all kinds of different trainings to learn the cause of the situations,” she said. “If it doesn’t work, she may prescribe a prescription drug.”
She emphasized that holistic medicine is not against traditional medicine.
“It’s just a different avenue,” she said. “We work with Winding Waters because it works hand-in-hand.”
More changes ahead
While Grandi has been the director of the clinic for some time, she’s about ready to hang it up. She plans to retire at the end of July, Harrod said. Dr. Annika Maly will be the new director. Grandi was not available for comment.
Harrod said Maly will have the help from other Winding Waters staff at Hearts for Health allowing her to continue her work at the hospital across the street.
The clinic will have a physical therapist, two massage therapists and an acupuncturist. In August, it will welcome a naturopath.
The clinic stays busy, Harrod said. Although it’s not an everyday occurrence, it’s been known to see as many as 48 patients in a day.
Her life
Harrod is the one who manages the business side of things. But her experience isn’t in health care. Trained and practiced as a commercial lender, she got into Triple H after getting to know Grandi as her physician.
“She needed somebody to take care of the business side of things,” she said. “So we started talking and here I am, I love it. There’s never the same day twice.”
Husband Ron harried works for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at the fish hatchery in Enterprise. They have lived in Enterprise for 16 years and have two grown children, a daughter who is attending college and a son who works for a wind turbine company in Kansas.
“We raised our kids here,” she said.
Harrod said she looks forward to the clinic housed with Winding Waters.
“This is going to be pretty cool under Winding Waters,” she said.
