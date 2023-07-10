ENTERPRISE — Changes are afoot with health care in Wallowa County now that Triple H Clinic has moved and changed its name to Integrated Services.

The clinic moved from its home of six years on River Street in Enterprise to the new Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center across from Wallowa Memorial Hospital.

