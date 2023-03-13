ENTERPRISE — After several years at the corner of Northwest Second and North streets in Enterprise, the Manual History and Bronze Museum is moving up the hill to a new location.
Lee Manuel, who partners with her sculptor/husband David in the museum, said they expect to reopen in May. Having been in Enterprise since 2019, the museum was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, like many businesses that were deemed not essential. They opened for a short time in the fall of 2020. Then, they acquired the property at 936 W. North St. and began planning the move.
“We just realized we were better off just waiting and opening up on the hill,” she said.
But the unique octagon-shaped building at the new location won’t be the museum. That’s their residence and David’s art studio. The building once was the Top Hand Cafe, Zions Bank and a couple of other businesses.
“We gutted that and turned it into our home,” Lee said.
They’re turning an adjacent warehouse into the museum.
“It’s not finished on the inside yet, but the outside’s almost finished,” Lee said.
Their plans include unloading many items they’ve collected over the years and used in restaurants and other businesses they’ve operated.
“We decided that when we moved, we’d empty out some warehouses full of antiques that we’ve had for about 40 years and sell those and then we’d move the museum in and start setting it up,” Lee said.
“We’ve sold a lot, so far. We’re thinking about doing an auction the first part of April,” she said. “We’re just cleaning it out and getting rid of things and downsizing and concentrating just on the museum thing.”
Lee said a local nonprofit is partnering with them in the auction for a percentage of the profits, but she declined to identify the organization or a specific date for the auction.
“We’re looking forward to being a part of a fundraiser in the community,” she said.
Taking it easier
The Manuels have decided that they want to take it a bit easier than they have in the past.
“We’re not going to be seven days a week,” Lee said. “In the past, because we love what we do so much, we did a lot of 24/7s, but we’re not going to do that anymore, so we’re going to condense the hours and the days down and just focus on the museum that we have.”
Despite his not being in the best of health, David keeps plugging along on his sculptures.
“I still work 15 hours a day,” he said.
Lee noted that they use three different foundries, two local and one in Walla Walla, Washington. The nearby Parks Bronze Foundry does most of their casting work.
“How convenient is that?” Lee asked.
Lee said that although they don’t have the days or hours the museum will be open set yet, they plan to be open about five days a week, six hours a day with a few extra events.
“If I was 20 years younger, I would open an antique store,” she said. “We’ll keep doing the core of what we do, which is the museum and bronze and let some of the other things go. … Had several bed and breakfast and all these extra buildings and now we’re not going to have any extra buildings. … We’re going to get small enough to really enjoy what we have.”
———
Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.