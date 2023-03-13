ENTERPRISE — After several years at the corner of Northwest Second and North streets in Enterprise, the Manual History and Bronze Museum is moving up the hill to a new location.

Lee Manuel, who partners with her sculptor/husband David in the museum, said they expect to reopen in May. Having been in Enterprise since 2019, the museum was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, like many businesses that were deemed not essential. They opened for a short time in the fall of 2020. Then, they acquired the property at 936 W. North St. and began planning the move.

