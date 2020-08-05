JOSEPH — Massage therapist Eme Henderson opened her new business in Joseph early last month, located in an office space within the Arrowhead Building.
Henderson named the clinic Mountain Air Massage in tribute to a restaurant that existed in the Arrowhead Building about a decade ago.
“These past several months have been difficult and stressful for many,” Henderson said Wednesday, July 29. “I hope to serve the residents of Wallowa County by showing them the benefits of focusing on relaxation and wellness. Self care is especially important during these challenging times.”
A massage therapist for five years, she has lived in the area intermittently for several years and moved back permanently in May. Her services are not such that they are prescribed by a physician, but she maintains there are many health benefits of massage.
Starting a business amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not the easiest venture, Henderson agreed. For now, she’s only open two days a week — from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. More days and hours will be added as she grows the business.
“I am following the reopening guidelines from Oregon Board of Massage Therapy and I sanitize the clinic before and after every client,” she said. “I am required to wear a mask. Clients also have the same guidelines.”
Though the pandemic can make up-close-and-personal treatment challenging, but Henderson is confident that she is doing everything in her power to keep her clients safe.
Henderson charges $80 for a 60-minute session and $120 for a 90-minute session. To get an appointment, call her at 541-786-5600 or email MountainAirMassage@gmail.com.
———
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is aware that people across the country, including Oregon, are receiving unsolicited packages of seeds from China. Often the package is labeled as jewelry and the recipients say they did not order jewelry or seeds.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning Americans not to plant the unsolicited seeds. The ODA is working closely with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspections Service and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection on this issue. The goal is to collect the seeds and test them to determine if they are a concern to agriculture or the environment.
Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately contact the ODA, the APHIS state plant health director and:
• Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label.
• Do not open the packets.
• Do not plant any of the seeds.
• If the packets are already opened, place all materials (seeds and packaging) into a zip lock bag and seal it.
• If the seeds have been planted, leave the seeds/plants in the ground until you receive further instruction from the ODA or APHIS.
In Oregon, if you have received a package of seeds that you did not order, include the packaging that includes the return address and send the shipment to:
Oregon Department of Agriculture
Plant Protection and Conservation
635 Capitol Street NE, Suite 100
Salem, Ore. 97301
———
Wallowa County households that have not responded to this year’s Census can expect to receive a visit from Census takers.
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to Census takers and require that they wear them while conducting their work. They will follow federal, state and local public health guidelines when they visit.
Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a Census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a someone who does.
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a Census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
