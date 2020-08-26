Terminal Gravity Brewing in Enterprise is repackaging its Extra Special Golden to shift away from bottles into cans with a sticker-label showcasing the brewpub, according to a press release.
Extra Special Golden (5.6%) is going into 12-ounce cans with a colorful design. Cans will be available throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint at the beginning of September and are immediately available for purchase at Terminal Gravity’s Brewpub in Enterprise. The beer will not be sold in bottles.
Extra Special Golden has been a core offering at TG since the brewpub’s inception in 1997 and remains the best-selling draft beer at the pub in Enterprise. Putting the beer into cans was a measured choice that the brewery thinks will be positive for consumers.
“We feel like we’re finally giving Extra Special Golden the package and label design that it deserves” said Grady Nelson, TG’s marketing manager. “It’s an approachable, well-balanced beer that reminds consumers of our pub and the outdoors. People will finally be able to take it with them on their adventures around Wallowa County and beyond.”
The label art features an image of Terminal Gravity’s brewpub with the iconic Wallowa Mountains in the background. It was designed by Wallowa County local Silje Christoffersen (siljestudio.com) who works in digital, watercolor, oil, printmaking, ink and multimedia.
“We wanted the Extra Special Golden label to capture the feeling of being at our brewpub and being outside here in Wallowa County. A lot of people who come here create an emotional connection to the pub and to the area. Silje was the perfect person to design it because she’s a local artist who could relate to that experience and bring it to life” said Natalie Millar, TG’s general manager.
For more information, visit the pub at 803 SE School St. in Enterprise, call 541-426-3000, visit TG’s website at www.terminalgravitybrewing.com or it’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
A new workshop for business owners called “Destination Creation” will be offered beginning Sept. 15 by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD).
Registration deadline for the workshop is Sept. 10. A participation fee of $399 is charged, but by using the code NEOEDD participants can get the course for $175. Scholarships are available for business owners in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties who have a low-to-moderate incomes. Contact Lisa Dawson via email at lisadawson@neoedd.org or phone 541-426-3598 for scholarship information.
The workshop aims to show merchants how to make their businesses a destination for consumers from beyond their immediate marketplace and one they’ll frequent during the time of cornonavirus and beyond.
Dawson, a certified facilitator of the program and NEOEDD executive director, will bring decades of experience working with businesses to the online discussions, which are presented by small business mentor Jon Schallert.
The program consists of eight chapters and a bonus session. Learning materials including webinars may be accessed via computer or mobile device for up to six months following the class via the Destination University portal.
The online sessions will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 and Oct. 1, 6 and 8.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/NEOEDDcourse. To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/NEOEDDcourseinfo.
