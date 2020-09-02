A new gift shop has come to Joseph, and its name tells much of what it sells: Old, New & You.
Co-owner Tami Klages said the shop opened the Friday before Memorial Day at 203 N. Main in Heritage Plaza. She sells dragons, fairies, woodwork, blankets, pillows, tie-dyed clothing, wind chimes, knives, gift bags and a host of other items crowded into the small shop.
“We sell something for everyone,” she said.
One of the more unique groups of items comes from a couple of paramedics from Wallowa Memorial Hospital who make various items out of antlers.
“They take antlers and make bottle openers, knife sharpeners, hot dog roasters and other things,” Klages said.
There are other vendors whose wares are for sale.
“We have a brand-new person who just came in from Elgin who sells essential (oils) soaps and bug spray and hand sanitizer,” she said.
Although the shop does not take consignments, it does allow other vendors to display their items when a spot comes available.
“But they can’t compete with anything else that anyone else has here,” she said.
She and husband Kurt Klages also contribute to the merchandise.
“My husband and I do wood serving trays, signs and cutting boards,” she said. “We have something for everybody here.”
Tami Klages is a relative newcomer to Joseph, only having been here four years. But Kurt Klages is a lifelong resident, Tami said.
Asked how her new business is going so far, she wasn’t quite sure how to answer.
“I don’t know what to expect, but the tourists have been wonderful and the county residents have been very supportive,” she said.
Overall, she’s quite optimistic and pleased with community reaction to her venture.
“I’m glad to be here,” she said. “The county residents have been very, very supportive of me.”
Old, New & You is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call the shop at 541-398-8309, email whalesong4u@gmail.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page.
———
The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center is seeking a new docent to help out as it plans to reopen, according to a press release.
The center’s executive board has taken steps to embrace and ensure a safe space for visitors to its events and center at 103 N. Main in Joseph. Several options are being considered for opening under the COVID-19 parameters and have provisions for continued services from the center at a reduced capacity.
The center seeks to gather, catalog, preserve and interpret the history of Oregon’s early logging community of Maxville, which was located north of present-day Wallowa, and similar communities in the greater Pacific Northwest.
The new docent will replace Tammy Wanty and the center wishes her well in her new location.
———
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture invites the public to view the sixth-annual Wild Landscapes exhibit: The Wild Landscape: Expanding Views of Eastern Oregon.
The exhibit began July 31 and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 9.
There will be no opening reception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual pieces can be purchased, and there will again be a paperback exhibit catalogue. There also will be an online virtual exhibit on our website: www.josephy.org/exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.