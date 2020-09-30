Wallowa County 4-H was the beneficiary of the Enterprise Safeway’s decision to mark its grand reopening Wednesday, Sept. 23, with a $2,000 donation to the youth organization.
Katie Wightman, store director, said the work on the store that took most of the summer was officially completed Sept. 9. During the project, a full-service deli was added, as was a bakery, the produce section was nearly doubled and a drive-up pharmacy window was added.
“In produce there’s a great new selection of organics,” she said. “Come see us and all the new exciting stuff.”
For seven days starting Sept. 23, the store handed out 25 full bags of groceries to random customers to celebrate completion of the project, said Brian Gilman, district manager who was on hand for the check presentation. He said the grand reopening would last a full eight weeks and during that time, random items would be given out for free to customers.
“Every time we have a grand opening, we make a donation to an organization that benefits kids and the store director gets to choose who,” Gilman said.
The local Safeway has never made such a presentation before, Wightman said.
“The company does lots, but this is a first for me and I’m very proud,” she said.
She’s the one who got to choose the 4-H group to receive the check.
“It’s for a general fund for the kids,” she said. “They have multiple facets from archery to cooking to animal science. They have a very wide range of programs for children.”
Wightman is particularly fond of the county 4-H program, given the rural nature of Wallowa County.
“It reaches kids all over the county,” she said. “We have several towns, but we are one county and I wanted to be able to reach everybody.”
Debi Warnock, the Oregon State University Extension agent for 4-H, was on hand to accept the check on behalf of the kids, as was Dick Stangel, president of the Wallowa County 4-H Association. Warnock said there are about 400 youths in 4-H in the county, about half who do traditional 4-H and half do 4-H programs through the schools.
Asked what the money would go toward, she said, “Specifically, we talked about workshops that’ll prepare kids for career readiness, so things like communications, record books and things like that.”
Stangel, too, was glad to receive the check for 4-H.
“It’s a great program to have the youths involved and we’re very appreciative,” he said.
Multiple groups in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties act together to connect resources to people and communities in need through the newly launched Eastern Oregon Community Resource Network, according to a press release.
“During times of adversity such as these, we recognized the need and also the resources in our Eastern Oregon communities,” said Maria Weer, Building Healthy Families executive director. “This network includes private and public sector nonprofits, tribes, social service groups, hospitals, school districts, churches and individuals to share resources to address the needs of people and to address social service gaps in our community.”
BHF is the administering organization overseeing this network. The Oregon Department of Human Services has been a coordinating agency helping with its organization and launch. This product has been developed by Galaxux Inc. Galaxux is responsible for hosting and providing ongoing maintenance and support.
When an EOCRN member becomes aware of a need, either through a phone call or through the EOCRN website, they first check with 211 and other local resources. If that member can’t meet the need, they post it at https://www.eocrn.org/ to mobilize the entire community. EOCRN uses custom matching to notify members with profiles that match the need. Members contact the member who made the request to coordinate details to fulfill the need.
Requests could be anything from food to clothing to essential household items.
“The network also works to address the long-term solutions to needs,” Weer said. “We want to help support a thriving community. We live here. We believe in working together to make a better world for all of us.”
So far, there are 55 members in the network. They will meet quarterly to connect, network and act on identified social priorities.
For more information or to sign up, go to www.EOCRN.org/.
