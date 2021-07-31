AM’SAÁXPA — In 1877, Young Chief Joseph of the Nimiipuu led the Wallowa Band down Imnaha Canyon to what is now Dug Bar to cross the Snake River into Idaho while being pursued by the U.S. Army. As the Nez Perce crossed the Snake, they looked back, hoping to one day return.
Most never did — in their lifetimes.
But in recent years, the tribe has been regaining bits and pieces of their former homeland. One of the most recent acquisitions was the 148-acre Hayes Farm just west of Joseph, which the tribe finalized its purchase Dec. 9. On Thursday, July 29, tribal members returned on horseback — just as they left — to that land called Am'saáxpa: the place of boulders.
“There was a point where our elders turned back and thought they would never come back, and many never did,” said Nakia Williamson, the tribe’s cultural resources director Thursday. “So … just as our people left on horses, we wanted to come back on horseback.”
More than 200 people gathered — many Nimiipuu from scattered locations at the Lapwai, Idaho-based reservation, but also from Oregon and Washington — to formally bless the land they had reacquired.
“This is a good thing with us riding home,” said Shannon Wheeler, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. “There will be a lot of healing that will be happening here. From the time of … leaving, we still feel that pain today. … We still carry that with us, but we also can release that, too, because we are coming home and this is a big part of who we are. There are other places our people have moved — over 70 villages throughout the region and along the waterways — we’re very glad we have the opportunity at this time to be able to come home.”
Tears of sorrow
“I woke up this morning and looked at the mountains, the valley, the streams, the lake — it’s such a beautiful country that we have here,” NPTEC Chairman Sam Penney said. “The Treaty of 1855 preserved rights for Nez Perce members: hunting, fishing, gathering, property rights that were guaranteed to the Nez Perce Tribe — forever. Then we had the 1863 Treaty, which is commonly called by the Nez Perce people, the ‘steal treaty,’ which reduced the reservation to its current size.”
The 1855 Treaty, signed by the U.S. government and numerous Nimiipuu chiefs — including Old Chief Joseph, who is buried near the foot of Wallowa Lake — set aside 7.5 million acres of the tribe’s ancestral lands in Idaho, Oregon and Washington and the right to hunt and fish on lands ceded to the U.S. government. But after the discovery of gold near Pierce, Idaho, and increasing encroachment by white settlers on Nez Perce lands, the 1863 Treaty reduced the reservation to about 750,000 acres.
Many of the Nimiipuu rejected the 1863 Treaty, dividing the tribe into treaty and nontreaty Nez Perce. Old Chief Joseph was of the latter group, since the “steal treaty” did not include the Wallowa Valley — the home of his band. Before dying in 1871, he told his son and successor to never give up their homeland.
Although Young Chief Joseph tried to maintain peace and keep the Wallowa Valley for his people — including a negotiation held at Am'saáxpa — he and his band were ultimately forced out, leading to the Nez Perce War of 1877. Never considered a war chief, he was highly valued as a camp chief for his wisdom and charisma, numerous historical sources say, according to historylink.org. Still, Joseph did his best to lead his band to safety, with the goal of joining Chief Sitting Bull and his Lakota Sioux in Canada out of reach of the U.S. Army.
But in October 1877, following the Battle of Bear’s Paw in Montana, Joseph was forced to surrender more than 400 tribal members to Brigadier Gen. Oliver O. Howard. That led to exile in Oklahoma and eventually to the Colville Indian Reservation in Washington, where Joseph died in 1904.
Before he died, he made trips to Washington, D.C., to plead the case of his people, with no success. According to historylink.org, in 1900, Chief Joseph received permission to return to Wallowa and make his case before the valley's white settlers. He told a large crowd that he had never sold his land and that he now wished to reclaim some of the prime land near his father's burial place, as well as some areas near Wallowa Lake and parts of the Imnaha Valley. He was met with jeers. They considered Joseph sentimental and delusional and expressed no willingness to sell him — much less give him — any land at all. A government inspector who accompanied Joseph recommended that he was better off staying on the Colville Reservation.
With his hopes dashed forever, he remained on the Colville with his small band, living in a teepee instead of the house that had been provided him.
Tears of joy
Wheeler said that although many of their ancestors — living and dead — were unable to be there Thursday, their presence was felt.
“You may not be able to see them, but you can feel them, their tears and their smiles that they’re sharing with us today,” he said. “I think of my mother, she was unable to make the journey because of her age, but our family’s from here … she cried when I left and I told her I was coming. She said, ‘I will be there with you.’ That’s how all of us carry all of our family who aren’t able to be here and all of our ancestors. She’s carrying that blood with her and that’s the same blood I have. That’s what we’re carrying here and that’s what I felt when we were riding in.”
The joy looks toward the future.
“We’re glad we have the opportunity to do this, not only for our ancestors who had to leave and live all the years of exile and having all of our belongings taken from us and our land taken from us … to be able to get to this point, it’s hard to describe how I feel inside right now,” Wheeler said. “I’ll know more later on when our future generations are able to come here and live here and enjoy this land for what it is and bring back what is intended. We’re just thankful to be here today.”
He also told of a dream he had about 20 years ago that envisioned the day.
“I had a dream of our people walking out of the woods and walking into this valley,” he said. “I didn’t understand it at the time … but as we got closer to this date, I understood more that it was a vision of coming home and our people needed to be here as the land was calling.”
One people
Tribal elder Allen Pinkham spoke of how the land must be valued by all people — Indian and non-Indian alike.
“I am descended from Chief Joseph’s sister, Sarah,” he said. “We became the Black Eagles and then Pinkhams. I am related to this people who lived here. I am glad to be home. I first came here in 1947 as a young boy.”
Pinkham described a oneness that is key to being good stewards of the land and its resources.
“As a people, Joseph spoke of one thing that we need to be — one people,” he said. “We started saying that in 1855. What this ‘one people’ means is we will not steal from each other; we will not take from each other and call it our own; and, we will not kill one another. …When we become one people, what we can do is unlimited. As Nakia said, we want to be interested in the environmental conditions because we are of the Earth. So one day, maybe there can be common understanding between two kinds of people about what to do about the ecosystems that have disappeared.”
Hopes for the future
With all the reacquisitions of tribal lands the Nez Perce have made in recent years, there is even hopes such lands could be incorporated into the Idaho-based reservation.
“There is a mechanism to do that, and we will be pursuing that,” Wheeler said.
Penney went into further detail. He noted that in addition to parcels in Wallowa County, the tribe has acquired lands elsewhere, such as about 15,000 acres near Clarkston, Washington.
“The land is still within the Treaty of 1855,” he said. “There’s a process where you take land into trust. … Through the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, there’s a process to handle acquisitions.”
Much of the hopes for the future deal with stewardship of the land and the people on it.
“What we tell everybody is that just like our elders in times past told us is that the land and us are the same,” Penney said. “What you call resources is a part of our life. So when we advocate for these resources, we not only advocate for our life but for all of humanity — that means all of you. … Coming back home is a big testament to that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.