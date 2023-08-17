ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 16, approved a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees.
The county budgets for 63.75 full-time equivalent employees, but that number may vary because of vacancies and other reasons.
The total Wallowa County budget for 2023-24 is $32,876,589. That’s down a bit from the approved budget for 2022-23, which was $33,990,914.
According to the county’s online budget document, personnel services will cost the county $6,738,821 in this fiscal year, up about 3.9% from the amount in last year's approved budget of $6,484,532. Both amounts covered wages and benefits, said Brenda Micka, the county budget officer. She said the cost-of-living adjustment increase was budgeted for.
But it's not clear yet what the final payroll number will be because a new collective-bargaining pact with the Sheriff's Office has not been finalized. Micka said negotiating sessions are scheduled to resume Sept. 6, though she said the COLA increase was part of the amount budgeted for.
Micka said one of the toughest chores is determining the exact amount of the cost-of-living adjustment. The number needs to be something the county can afford in the future.
“The one thing we have to be so careful about it is we have to be able to sustain it without having to lay someone off in the future,” she said.
The county has received additional funds to help with payroll, she said, and it’s always looking for more grants to add to it.
“We want to be able to give a good COLA but we have to be able to sustain it,” Micka said.
Greater Idaho
In another matter, Commission Chairman John Hillock reminded those present that Wednesday, Aug. 23, the board will hold its first meeting to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County in regards to a proposal to relocate the state borders.
The special meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room in the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise, is required by a "Greater Idaho" ballot measure narrowly approved by the voters in May.
The commissioners were unsure if the conference room would hold all attendees, but they banked on the fact that it will and decided against booking Cloverleaf Hall.
Fair loan
As the Wallowa County Fair wraps up, the commissioners agreed to borrow $75,000 to cover the cost of the Fat Stock Sale.
This is the second year the commissioners took out such a loan for the fair. In 2022, the board was offered an interest-free bridge loan of about $70,000 from Community Bank so 4-H and FFA youths could be paid promptly.
The board approved a resolution Aug. 16 that granted it the authority to borrow the funds.
Other matters
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a service provider agreement between the county and Community Connection of Northeastern Oregon.
• Initiated grants of $159,044 under the Victims of Crime Act and $29,386 from the Criminal Fine Account for the District's Attorney's Office; a Criminal Justice Commission/Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court Grant of $9,862.65 for the county Circuit Court; and a $44,000 grant to pay for an electric vehicle charging station.
• Approved employee action notices for Cole Gomes as temporary extra help at the county landfill, Christian Niece as a juvenile tracker with the county Department of Youth Services and Amanda Piper as an executive assistant in administration.
