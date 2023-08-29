MRI unit Wallowa Memorial

This photo shows the interior of a new Siemens MRI unit. Wallowa Memorial Hospital has received the green light to purchase one of these units.

 Wallowa Memorial Hospital/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The board that governs Wallowa Memorial Hospital has given the green light to the hospital to purchase its own magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit, and the unit could be up and running in six to eight months.

The board of directors of the public health district, at its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, authorized spending about $1.77 million on the purchase. Of that amount, about $1.57 million will go to pay for the unit itself. The additional $200,000 is the worst-case estimate for the “container,” the structure at the hospital that will house the MRI unit, and related expenses, such as pouring the concrete pad on which the container will sit.

