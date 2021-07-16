MINAM — The Minam State Recreation Area boat ramps have been closed due to the Elbow Creek Fire, according to an update from Oregon State Parks Friday, July 16.
The fire is burning on both sides of the Grande Ronde River in northwestern Wallowa County, and the Wallowa River, which meets with the Minam River at Minam, flows into the Grande Ronde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.