A boil order issued Monday, Dec. 9 to eight homes along SW Thorpe Lane was lifted Thursday, Dec. 12 after tests showed the water was clean, and safe to drink, said Ron Neil, Enterprise public works director.
Neil said the two samples tested at the state laboratory indicated there were no coliform bacteria in the SW Thorpe Lane water main.
He said the tests “indicate if there’s anything in the water that doesn’t need to be there.” And in this case, everything’s fine.
No further tests are planned for the area just of SW Montclair Street. The contractor involved was billed for the $60 cost of the two tests.
The boil order was issued after a backhoe broke a water line while connecting a doublewide home to city water. The contractor doing the work — who asked to not be named — said it appeared the water line was put in by a private party and was not as deep as it should have been, thus the accident.
City crews quickly shut off and repaired the water main, Neil said last week, preventing any contamination.
