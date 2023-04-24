ENTERPRISE — A familiar face will take over as superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District as Landon Braden steps up from his role as assistant superintendent July 1.
Braden takes over for Rebecca Nordtvedt, who vacates the post to become superintendent of the Enterprise School District.
“Mr. Braden is experienced with ESDs and has an understanding of the support role Wallowa County ESD plays with our local districts, which was very important to the board,” said Vearl Lewis, ESD board chairman, in a press release. “We as a board felt Landon was a good fit because of his current role as assistant superintendent at the ESD. Besides his educational background, Landon also has a financial and business background that will benefit the ESD. Although the board is sad to see Rebecca Nordtvedt leave after seven years of dedicated service to the ESD, we are looking forward to a smooth transition when Landon begins his duties as ESD Superintendent on July 1.”
Educational service districts such as the one in Wallowa County provide regional services to the school districts they serve, particularly in areas that the school districts alone would not be able to adequately and equitably provide. The Wallowa County Education Service District serves four school districts with about 1,000 students.
Braden has experience in a variety of roles within education administration, starting with managing a regional program that facilitated a collaboration between the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts in the InterMountain ESDs region of service, which includes 26 school districts. Braden then went on to work for the La Grande School District as a dean of students and later became a district director.
A desire to return to Wallowa County landed him the position of interim administrator for Enterprise Elementary School and high school counselor, and later the assistant superintendent of the county ESD.
Before his school administrative career, he worked as a career and technical education teacher. He also worked as a special education teacher.
Before working in education, he worked in accounting and finance. Braden received his bachelor's in business management from Eastern Oregon University.
“At that time, I thought I wanted to be a stockbroker, so I got my license with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” Braden said. “That lasted all of about a year before I figured out that job is really boring.”
He also earned his master's of teaching, and master's-track special education endorsement from EOU, as well as his educational specialist degree in district administration that included building-level and district-level licensure from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. He also attended Walla Walla (Washington) University; and Walla Walla Community College.
The brother of former Joseph city Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden, Landon and his wife, the former Vanessa Johnson, are both alumni of Joseph High School from the early 2000s. They have three children, he said during a September 2021 interview, and numerous family members in the area, including both sets of their parents.
“It’s great for our kids to grow up with cousins around and going to the same school,” he said. “My wife and I have never had the support of our family around. … It’s great — our kids having cousins in their classrooms, something they haven’t experienced before. We’re related to lots of folks. I’m finding new relatives all the time. It’s a great place to raise a family and a great community to be a part of.”
New assistant
It won't be any stranger filling Braden’s current job as assistant superintendent, as La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter announced Thursday, April 20, he will step down at the end of June to take Braden’s job.
"He was my mentor as I went into administration," Braden said of Baxter. "Now it'll be the other way around."
Baxter is completing his 10th year as the school's principal. He has been an educator for 24 years, first working as a language arts teacher at LHS from 2003-11 before serving as the school’s assistant principal for two years and then as principal of Greenwood Elementary School for one year.
Baxter said leaving La Grande was a difficult decision.
“This has been my home for many years," he said.
Still, it is a move he feels comfortable with.
“I am at peace with my decision," he said. Baxter has served as principal at the high school longer than he anticipated. He noted that when became principal the average tenure of a high school principal was three or four years. He said that when he became principal, he promised Larry Glaze, then the La Grande School District’s superintendent, that he would stay at least five years.
Baxter said he is looking forward to working for the Wallowa County ESD because it will give him a chance to reach out to and help individual school districts. The Wallowa County ESD serves the Joseph, Enterprise, Wallowa and Troy school districts.
Dick Mason of the Observer contributed to this report.
