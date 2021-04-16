JOSEPH — Joseph City Administrator Larry Braden submitted his resignation Friday night, April 16, during an emergency city council meeting.
Braden, who was not at the meeting, cited "harassment" from the city council in his resignation letter, which was read at the meeting. The type of harassment, and who it was from, was not cited in the letter.
The resignation comes barely two weeks after a heated exchange at the April 1 city council meeting during which Braden cited confusion over the role of the mayor and the city administrator, and his role in the day-to-day function of the city.
"It’s very frustrating for me to do my job," Braden said in that meeting. "We currently are not compliant with the city charter. We are not compliant with the council rules and almost every single aspect of my employment contract has been violated. Doing my job in a functional, efficient manner is almost impossible right now."
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
