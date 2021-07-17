SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Elbow Creek Fire, the governor's office announced around noon Saturday, July 17.
"With fires burning around the state and continued dry weather, I want to remind all Oregonians to be extremely cautious with any activities that could spark fires," said Governor Brown in a press release. "I also want to urge Oregonians to make sure they and their families are safe by being prepared to respond to wildfires. Preparedness is more important than ever as fire seasons continue to start earlier and last longer."
According to the governor's office, "An Office of the State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team will be briefed today, will be in unified command with Incident Management Teams already in place, and will work to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response."
The governor has determined a threat to life, safety and property exist as a result of the fire, the release states, adding, "the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor's declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire."
The fire has burned approximately 10,941 acres, and does not have any reported containment.
