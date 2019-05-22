The Bruce Dunn Scholarship fund was developed by his family and friends to honor his love of Oregon’s forests, rangelands, streams, wildlife and recreation opportunities and for their wise use. This scholarship will help the professional development and education of Wallowa County’s future leaders in forestry, fish and wildlife management and range conservation.
Bruce Dunn died Aug. 21, 2018, just three months after he was elected to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, but before he took office. A forester managing RY Timber’s northeastern Oregon land, Bruce spent much of the last 32 years serving on the Wallowa County planning commission, drafting the Wallowa County Nez Perce Tribe Salmon Plan and chairing the county’s Natural Resource Advisory Committee. Bruce’s influence ranged far and wide — from private and agency-employed foresters to fish, wildlife and land managers to loggers, reporters and politicians. His fingerprints are on most of the land use guiding documents used by the board of commissioners today.
To be considered, a student must be a Wallowa County high school graduate and be enrolled in a school of agriculture, forestry or other natural resource-related area of study beyond the high school level (trade schools included). Preference will be given to applicants seriously contemplating a return to Eastern Oregon to work and live to students with at least college sophomore standing. Applications are available online at www.wallowaresources.com. Due July 1,2019.
For the fund to live into perpetuity, an endowment fund is being established with the goal of raising $100,000. The amount, along with other future fundraising efforts, would support the award of up to $4,000 each year. To donate, send checks to: Wallowa Resource, Memo: Bruce Dunn Scholarship, 401 Northeast First Street Enterprise, OR 97828
