ENTERPRISE — Long overdue accolades for an unsung community member and member of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County were given to Dick Burch on Wednesday, April 6, by the club.
As a resident of Wallowa County for 20 years and a member of Rotary for as many years, Burch contributed more hours of service than even he can count. He received a plaque of gratitude for his work in the Wallowa County community and a Paul Harris award for “service above self” in Rotary.
Burch is a former member of the Joseph City Council, served as a docent at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, and until recently served on the lands committee of the Wallowa Land Trust. He is also a member of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train board. He is a certified first-aid instructor for both the Red Cross and the Health and Safety Institute. In addition to teaching first-aid classes, he provides first-aid services at Oregon’s Alpenfest, the Watershed Festival, the Lostine River Run and the Eagle Cap Excursion Train.
As president of the Rotary Club in 2008-09, Burch initiated Project Heartbeat. He continues to place and service Automated External Defibrillators throughout the county, as well to give training wherever they are placed. Project Heartbeat places the AEDs strategically where they can be quickly available to resuscitate someone who is not breathing and has no pulse. Because AEDs must be used within 5 minutes of the victim’s pulse stopping, it is vitally important that they be placed in locations quickly accessible to the public.
There are currently 109 AEDs in Wallowa County; Burch services and replaces the batteries every five years. The most recent AED placement was at M. Crow in Lostine. There are AEDs in the Grange buildings, churches, Safeway, Josephy Center, the state park at Wallowa Lake, the Wallowa Lake Lodge, the marina, the Methodist Church Camp and the top of the tram. The schools have multiple AEDs, including in the buses; there is one in the courthouse and one with the sheriff’s department. Others are placed in lodging establishments and various businesses.
Burch works with the Imnaha Responders, a group of Imnaha neighbors to whom he gave first-aid training and who are ready to help their neighbors when there is a need. Because of the distance from the hospital in Enterprise to Imnaha, the responders can give first aid assistance for emergencies prior to the time an ambulance arrives. The Imnaha community needs more responders and is holding a recruiting meeting on May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Imnaha Church to enlist more of their neighbors in the effort.
