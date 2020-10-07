ENTERPRISE — Northeast Oregon Economic Development District offers a free, six-week workshop series to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners build the basis for a successful business, according to a press release.
“Business Foundations” takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17. An afternoon class also is being considered.
Classes are conducted via videoconference. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6noozkl.
Lisa Dawson has taught Business Foundations for more than 10 years, and her students — existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties — continue to give her rave reviews. This hands-on class covers the basics of running a successful business: overhead and inventory costs, goal-setting and sales projections, marketing, taxes and licensing and other considerations, and brings it all together in a business plan.
The classes are offered free of charge thanks to a Community Development Block Grant through the city of La Grande. Preference is made to people with low-to-moderate incomes; income verification is required.
The workshops last six weeks, with the following topics:
• Gaining Perspective: Consider your business concept.
• Laying the Foundation: Define line of business and analyze financial essentials, from overhead costs to break-even point.
• Getting into the Flow: Cover the financial essentials of cash flow, sales forecasting, and financial documents.
• Mission & Markets: Revisit mission, discuss market research, and identify competitors in order to align with target markets.
• Get the Word Out: Creative marketing strategies and give peer feedback on marketing materials.
• Goodbye & Good Luck: Present your business plan, share final pitch, and plan for next steps.
