In order for the county to reopen, County Commissioners need to have reopening plans from local businesses that wish to reopen. Below, they provide the following template for/example of a plan to reopen on Phase One for a sit down restaurant.
**Policies to be implemented for staffing**
1. Staff must take temperature before entering the work place.
2. Staff must wash and sanitize hands & place gloves at that time before entering the kitchen as well as a cloth face mask.
3. Set up sanitizing buckets with germicidal bleach with fresh towels
4.Pre-sanitize all work surfaces before opening
5. Waitress will designate proper seating according to social distancing guidelines.
6. Credit cards will only be offered without signature, receipt only. (gloves will be changed at any time cards or money is handled.
7. In between customers, wash and sanitize hands, sanitize the table.
8. Sanitizing bucket will be changed out on the hour
9. Kitchen staff will also be observing the same rules
All condiments will be packaged for safety purposes
To go orders will be packaged according to no contact packaging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.