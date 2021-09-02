Joseph is looking for a new mayor — but may be able to fill it from within.
Belinda Buswell submitted her resignation Wednesday, Sept. 1, effective that day, noting in her letter addressed to City Administrator Pro-Tem Brock Eckstein that she had moved outside the city limits of Joseph. Section 27 of the Joseph City Charter, she wrote, notes actions that can create a vacancy in the mayoral position automatically, and one of them is "removal of residency from the city."
Buswell told the Chieftain Thursday, Sept. 2, that she has moved to Elgin, and "that was because I am forwarding my life relationship I have with my boyfriend."
Buswell took over as mayor in January 2021 after defeating then-mayor Teresa Sajonia in the November 2020 election.
"I didn't want to give up being mayor. We had so much left to do, we've come so far, (and it's)
been awesome to watch the council find their voice," she said. "I think I'm leaving the city in good hands."
She held the seat for just eight months, and also oversaw the city during a time of turmoil within the city government, including the resignation of former City Administrator Larry Braden in April and, in July, the resignation of Councilwoman Kathy Bingham, who had previously been censured. Harassment allegations also swirled around the council.
"It's been difficult the entire time, if we're honest," she said.
Lisa Collier, the current mayor pro-tem, is expected to accept the position of mayor during Thursday night's city council meeting, according to Eckstein.
"Once she has accepted the mayor position, at our next council meeting in October she will reassign" committees, Eckstein said.
Collier will serve out the remainder of Buswell's four-year term, and would take over as mayor with the council having two vacancies to fill.
Buswell said she worked closely with Collier during the time she was the pro-tem.
"She was a great sounding board for me," Buswell said.
She also believes good days are ahead for the current council.
"I think it's in good shape, and I think things are going to keep going smooth," she said. "I wish the council the best."
