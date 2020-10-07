JOSEPH — The top spot in Joseph’s city government has some competition, this year, as incumbent Teresa Sajonia is squaring off against challenger Belinda Buswell for mayor.
Recently, the Chieftain submitted questions to Sajonia and Buswell for voters to consider in their Nov. 3 selection. The first two questions were tailored to each. The rest are the same for each to answer. Some answers have been edited for brevity.
To Buswell, how long have you lived in Joseph and why should voters elect you?
Although not a Wallowa County native, I have a long history in the county. I was born in Sulphur, La. At age 3, my father passed away and my family relocated to Joseph. At college, I received an AAS in electronic engineering became versed in databases, computer systems and system efficiency, pursued my bachelor of applied science in business administration with a concentration of leadership, organization and management (human resources) and graduated in 2012. In August 2016, I returned home to care for my elderly parents. In my free time, I enjoy the outdoors, learning new things and my new granddaughter Margot.
I believe the citizens of Joseph can benefit from my depth of knowledge in safety and health, efficiency training, business ethics, 15 years of multimillion-dollar budgeting experience, open meeting laws, land use, and municipal government. I have extensive experience working with teams to optimize efficiency in business and tool systems, organization and management of goals and meeting deliverables on time.
I believe by having educated myself in the areas of land use, the Oregon Ethics Board, the roles and responsibilities of the council I could increase the trust the residents have towards the council. It is my goal to increase resident involvement in the process and to have an equal focus on families as well as the business district. Residents would like to see the direction of the city turn to building a community that creates year-round family-wage jobs and also focuses on the current residents as much as it does tourism. This directional change would increase the livability of the area for everyone.
To Sajonia, how long have you been mayor and why should voters reelect you?
After being elected mayor pro-tem twice by the council in years past, I was appointed mayor two years ago and have 14 years volunteer city council experience. I believe that I should be elected mayor based on my knowledge, experience, reliability, commitment and accountability, and of course my awareness of the needs of the residents of the city of Joseph, having served on the council for 14 years.
Sajonia is the owner/operator of Embers Brewhouse and Pub in downtown Joseph.
To Buswell, is your opponent not doing a good job? Please give details.
When I was approached by citizens of Joseph to run for mayor, they were looking for an option. A request was made for fiscal responsibility that would stabilize the water and sewer fees, increased transparency, ethical decision making that supports following the open meeting laws. A common complaint has been committees that have folks that are not registered to vote in our city representing the citizens yet we do not allow someone outside the city limits that receives city services to be on the committees.
To Sajonia, do you think your opponent could do a good job as mayor?
I think the responsibility of the mayor is best served by someone who has a proven track record, has volunteered in an unpaid committed position for years often putting their own personal priorities aside for the good of their community such as being a councilor. Being on the council means to look after the fiscal responsibility and long-term health of your community, protecting residents from unnecessary costs and exercising the ability to make tough decisions that may not be popular or get you any glory but are the right decisions.
What do you see as the most important issue facing the city of Joseph?
Buswell: Safety is the first priority that should have a continuous focus and I feel there is a lot of room for improvement in that area to protect city employees and residents. After safety, I believe the most important issue is fiscal responsibility, with ethical decision making and complete transparency following close behind. (Residents) are tired of being treated like they can’t handle the truth and it has built a wall of mistrust between them and the council.
Sajonia: The most important issue facing the city of Joseph is the reality that the current infrastructure such as the water and sewer systems are in need of and are being mandated for upgrades. Finding the funds to maintain and improve these projects is a huge challenge. The city has limited funds — half of what Enterprise has — so the city has to look at all avenues of funding such as grants and lower financing to keep the burden to residents at a minimum.
The city has major water and sewer projects in the works. Are they too much? Too expensive? If so, how would you alter them?
Buswell: Without taking a look at the actual sources for the projects I can’t make a determination stating what is too much or not. I am concerned about the increase in the budget from last year due to projects, but I am more concerned about the appropriations of current funds. It is definitely something that needs to be looked at closely moving forward and reeducating everyone on how the municipal budget is created, fund accounting requirements and the correct process for using those funds.
Sajonia: The city of Joseph, like all municipalities, has an obligation to maintain and keep in state and federal compliance with its water and sewer systems. Yes, they’re expensive. Yes, they cost too much, but improvements and upgrades must happen. The pill would be easier to swallow if the work had been done in small increments over the past decade as recommended by city engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.