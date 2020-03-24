Contact information for purchase of CJD Rodeo Tickets
{child_byline}By Ellen Morris Bishop{/child_byline}
To purchase rodeo tickets for the 75th Chief Joseph Rodeo from one of the three court members, their contact information is below. They will not be selling tickets door-to-door this year. Your ticket purchase is a vote for them as queen. If you wish to purchase a ticket, but prefer to not attend, your ticket can be donated to help a deserving local person attend CJD. Tickets for Wednesday (Family Night) and Thursday (Brave enough to wear pink breast cancer awareness night) are $15. Friday and Saturday are $17. Tickets may be purchased through May 2, 2020.
Casidee Harrod:
Website/Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/casideeharrodcjd2020/
Phone: 541-263-1605
Email:casidee.harrod@gmail.com
Brianna Micka:
Website: https://www.briannamickacjd.com
Phone: 541-398-0710
Email: briannamickacjd@gmail.com
Destiny Wecks:
Website/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destiny.barney.3
Phone: 541-263-1497
Email: destinywecksrodeo@gmail.com
