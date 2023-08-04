WALLOWA — It’s not the Orange Blossom Special or the Chattanooga Choo Choo, but efforts are being made to bring the Wallowa Union Railroad back to its namesake town.

Garrett Lowe, a member of the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority board, had a 1920s-era caboose towed from Minam to the old Wallowa County Grain Growers silo along the truck route in Wallowa on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

