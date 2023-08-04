WALLOWA — It’s not the Orange Blossom Special or the Chattanooga Choo Choo, but efforts are being made to bring the Wallowa Union Railroad back to its namesake town.
Garrett Lowe, a member of the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority board, had a 1920s-era caboose towed from Minam to the old Wallowa County Grain Growers silo along the truck route in Wallowa on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“We’re going to put that train car up there beside the road so it’ll bring notice and people will see that we’re getting things done,” he said.
The Eagle Cap Excursion Train, which has made runs from Elgin to Minam, is no longer able to make the entire trip because of the condition of the tracks.
He said the caboose has all new hoses, linkage and other equipment and is in good working order.
But the full train needs to wait for further repairs to the track.
“We had a report that shows us where every defect is all the way from the start in Elgin to Joseph,” Lowe said. “Right now, we’re running on the parts where we can and we’re working on the smaller parts, smaller segments as we go.”
The line runs from Elgin to Joseph, where it ends near the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds. Although there is nothing resembling a roundhouse on the line to allow trains to turn around, there are Y’s at the start in Elgin, at Wallowa and at Joseph.
Official reaction
Scott McRae, president of the Wallowa City Council was on hand Tuesday morning, as were county Commissioners Susan Roberts and Todd Nash. All three were eager to see the caboose arrive. Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse was unable to attend.
Roberts, who grew up in Wallowa, is aware of the challenges that must be overcome to bring the train back.
“It would be nice if the train could come back to Wallowa — we could enjoy that ride — but there’s a lot of work that’s needed before that train could ever pass Minam,” she said. “It can only get to Minam because the track is not ready. It would take about $250,000-$300,000 to get it in shape enough to bring it past Minam.”
But that’s unlikely to come out of county coffers.
It would have to come from “whoever wanted to bring the train beyond Minam,” she said.
Roberts, who represents the county on the Wallowa Union Railway Authority, said that group also is unlikely to come up with the money.
“We can stop the train at Minam,” she said. “Whoever wants to bring it farther will have to find the money to do the repair work on the line.”
But commercial interests could be the answer.
“If there was a possibility that we had multiple shippers on the upper end, we could apply for funds to do that and get matching funds,” Roberts said. “But unless there was some indication that there would be permanent income coming in to help defray the match, we don’t have the funds to do it because there is no actual income except for the pedal-riders (the Joseph Branch Railriders) and Grant Richie, who runs the Minam Store operation and the rafters. So unless there’s some way to find enough income there’s no way to fund that. And that’s one of the reasons Garrett Lowe wants to do this is to help generate some interest in it. But you can’t get the Excursion Train here either because they can’t let it go past Minam until that track is fixed.”
Not all the commercial interests are likely to be viable, Roberts said.
“I’ve even had some people suggest why don’t they truck hay to Wallowa and put it on (the train) there but there’s another cost,” she said.
The expense of repeatedly moving whatever’s being transported from truck to train to another train becomes cost-prohibitive.
“It’s not an inexpensive proposition,” she said.
“When I lived here we had the trains coming in all the time,” she said, referring to the days of a strong timber industry in the county. “But when all of that goes away, so do the trains.”
Passengers and observers
Several people rode the caboose and others just waited to see the caboose arrive. It was towed by a high-end excavator belonging to Ernie Josi of Josi Fire Control, who keeps the tracks clear for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Laureano Milenko, owner of Little Milenko’s Museum in Wallowa, was among those who rode the caboose.
“It was a smooth ride,” he said. “I was surprised how smooth it was. … We’re really excited about having this caboose right here in our little city.”
Josi agreed, from the perspective of one responsible for making it happen.
“The trip went good,” he said. “We had to remove trees that were hanging over the tracks and touching the caboose and excavator. We also had to clear a rockslide.”
David Arnold, a former railroad worker, had information about an old passenger bench in what will be the depot. He said it was built about 1920 and obtained from Northern Pacific Railroad.
“It’s really well-built, but it weighs a ton; people can’t lift it. It takes a forklift,” he said.
Still, Lowe is eager to see the project completed.
“There’s a bunch of us who are working to bring the Eagle Cap Excursion Train back to Wallowa,” he said. “It’s going to bring big things.”
