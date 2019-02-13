THURSDAY, FEB. 14
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Valentine’s Day Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Delicious baked goods along with See’s Candy and special Valentine’s Day baskets that will appeal to children.
Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
W.C. Humane Society “Share Your Heart”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Humane Society Info Center, 104 N. River St., Enterprise. 3-day event; cats and kittens needing homes will be available to screen. Refreshments. 541-263-0336 for more info.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Rotary Club’s Annual Valentine’s Friend Raiser: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. No host bar, dinner, dessert and live music by A Shot in the Dark. Catering by Chuckwagon Sisters. Tickets are $15 and available at the Bookloft, Ruby Peak Realty, at the door or by calling Diane at 541-398-1297.
Parenting Now! Dinner & Class: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Targeting parents of children 0-10. Offered in partnership with Winding Waters Clinic, this 6-week series offers parents a chance to connect with others and learn strategies for positive communication, stress management, and positive discipline. Free meal and childcare provided each week.
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
W.C. Humane Society “Share Your Heart”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Humane Society Info Center, 104 N. River St., Enterprise. 3-day event; cats and kittens needing homes will be available to screen. Refreshments. 541-263-0336 for more info.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Chieftain Open House! 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wallowa County Chieftain, 209 NW 1st St., Enterprise. Meet and visit with the editor and staff. Refreshments served.
Free Movie: Fiddler on the Roof: 6 p.m. Enterprise Christian Church. Caramel corn and beverages free.
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
W.C. Humane Society “Share Your Heart”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Humane Society Info Center, 104 N. River St., Enterprise. 3-day event; cats and kittens needing homes will be available to screen. Refreshments. 541-263-0336 for more info.
MONDAY, FEB. 18
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, FEB. 19
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Brown Bag Lunch at Josephy Center: Noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. Local engineer and long-time Ford collector Ralph Swinehart promises pictures and an interesting account of the early automobile industry from a Ford point of view. Free. Bring your own lunch.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
Joyful Yoga Flow: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. An all level, warming workshop to get you moving through the winter. The Place, Joseph.
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE
Old-Time Community Dance: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Admission $5/person, $10/family, children under 12 free. Live band of local musicians. Family friendly, no experience or partner needed. Potluck snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.