WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Unlimited Pancakes & Bingo Dinner + Silent Auction: Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall. Fundraiser sponsored by the Wallowa County Fair Board to raise money for Wallowa County youth scholarships. Adults $10, Kids $5. Pancake dinner includes sausage, coffee, juice and one free bingo card.
FRIDAY, FEB. 8
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
7th Annual Sweetheart Indoor Yard Sale: Noon to 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. 14 vendor tables, kitchen will be open to serve lunch.
K-4th Family STEM afternoon: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Building Healthy Families. Join BHF, Wallowa Resources and community partners for family fun and science. Events include prizes, snacks and a variety of hands-on science stations exploring robotics, physics, biology and more.
Parenting Now! Dinner & Class: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Targeting parents of children 0-10. Offered in partnership with Winding Waters Clinic, this 6-week series offers parents a chance to connect with others and learn strategies for positive communication, stress management, and positive discipline. Free meal and childcare provided each week.
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 1 mile east of Joseph. Lunch option follows until 2 p.m. $8.
7th Annual Sweetheart Indoor Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. 14 vendor tables, kitchen will be open to serve breakfast & lunch.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Wallowa Volunteer Fire Department’s Steak & Oyster Feed: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. $30 for all you can eat oysters or a rib steak and sides. Hot dogs available for children.
Wine & Painting with Kodi McCleary: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center. For the total beginner! $40 + $10 for supplies. Wine is provided, but feel free to bring snacks to share. Class is limited to 4-10 people.
Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet & Auction: Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., auction at 7:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. For tickets, call 541-828-7795.
Tunesmith Night: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St., Enterprise. Songwriters featured are Heidi Muller, Mike Mallory and Bart Budwig. Admission is $10 at the door or by season pass. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kitchen open for soups and sandwiches, BYO adult beverages. Sponsored by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
MONDAY, FEB. 11
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Foster Love Shine & Dine: 5:30 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise. Dinner & child care provided. Presentations by DHS, CASA and BHF Youth Mentor Program shining light on the needs of our vulnerable youth in foster care and how you can help. For questions or to RSVP, contact Erin Taggart at 541-426-9411, etaggart@oregonbhf.org
TUESDAY, FEB. 12
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
Joyful Yoga Flow: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. An all level, warming workshop to get you moving through the winter. The Place, Joseph.
Business Foundations Workshop Series: Free hands-on workshop covers the basics of running a successful business and brings it all together in a business plan. Sponsored by NEOEDD, held at Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise.
Big Read Kick Off: 7 p.m. Enterprise Christian Church. Fishtrap launches this year’s Big Read program celebrating Ursula Le Guin and her classic novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea”, with a free screening of the award winning documentary, “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin”. Free admission.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Foot Clinic: Noon to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE:
Chieftain Open House! Friday, February 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meet and visit with the editor and staff. Refreshments served.
