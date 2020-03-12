Cancelled:
All Fishtrap events until April.
Peter Marbach talk at Wallowa Library, scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.
List of canceled Fishtrap events as follows:
Fishtrap Programs - Cancelled Through April
This includes:
March 13 Fishtrap College Reading
March 14 Writing Workshop with Janie Tippett
March 19 Big Read - Portland Taiko Performance
March 20 Big Read - Portland Taiko Drum Workshop
April 3 Fishtrap Fireside
April 4 Memoir Workshop with Nick Jaina
This was a difficult decision but seems the right thing to do given the public health crisis. We'll be updating Fishtrap's Community Health and Safety page today with the latest.
If you or someone you know purchased tickets for Portland Taiko, please have them get in touch with Fishtrap for a refund.
