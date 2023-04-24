ENTERPRISE — At least 11 candidates for local office in the May 16 election are scheduled to appear at a free public Wallowa County Election Forum at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise.
The forum, co-sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Wallowa County, also will include presentations on the county noxious weed levy and the Greater Idaho movement.
Both issues are on the May 16 ballot.
In the county, there are seven contested races and another 30 offices where only one candidate is running. In four races, no one has filed. In the contested races, candidates will speak and answer questions. Unopposed candidates will be available at an informal meet-and-greet following the formal program.
Teresa Smergut, chair of the Wallowa County Weed Board, will explain the weed levy, presented to voters for renewal every five years. The tax amounts to 19 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation.
A factual presentation on the Greater Idaho measure will be delivered by Mike Hayward, former longtime county commissioner and retired general manager of Wallowa County Grain Growers. His talk will be followed by pro-and-con arguments and a question period. The measure on the Wallowa County ballot would require county commissioners to twice a year hold a session to discuss the pros and cons of moving the Idaho-Oregon border so that Wallowa County would become part of Idaho.
This is a family-friendly event with high school Interact Club members helping with logistics and snacks.
