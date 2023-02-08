WALLOWA — The effort to find a new superintendent for the Wallowa School District is back to square one, after two candidates received finalist invitations and ended up declining, according to Superintendent Tamera Jones.

Jones said Tuesday, Feb. 7, in an email and a Facebook post that the school board and its advisory committee reviewed applications from eight candidates and interviewed three on Feb. 4. The finalist invitations were offered to two candidates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.