ENTERPRISE — A new superintendent for Enterprise Schools has been offered the job, but the school board has yet to publicly say who that is or give further details, according to Mandy Decker, school board chairwoman.

“We did decide on a candidate,” Decker said Friday, Feb. 24. “We will go into contact negotiations and it will be made public after the candidate accepts the contract.”

