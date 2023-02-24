ENTERPRISE — A new superintendent for Enterprise Schools has been offered the job, but the school board has yet to publicly say who that is or give further details, according to Mandy Decker, school board chairwoman.
“We did decide on a candidate,” Decker said Friday, Feb. 24. “We will go into contact negotiations and it will be made public after the candidate accepts the contract.”
The decision came Thursday night after a public forum where about 40 people listened to and questioned the two finalists in the search for a candidate to replace interim Superintendent Tom Crane, who is ending his second year in the position.
The forum was emceed by Steve Kelley of the Oregon School Boards Association, which has been assisting Enterprise in its superintendent search. Decker said the OSBA will issue a press release once the new superintendent accepts the district’s offer. The new superintendent will take over next contract year beginning July 1.
The finalists who addressed the forum Thursday were Rebecca Nordtvedt, the superintendent at the Wallowa County Education Service District, and Chester Bradshaw, superintendent of the Sugar-Salem School District in Sugar City, Idaho. They both fielded questions posed by the audience and read by Kelley. Neither candidate was in the room while the other answered questions.
The candidates
Rebecca Nordtvedt has nearly nine years of administrative experience in a variety of roles including junior/senior high school principal and athletic director in Wallowa, and the past six years at the Wallowa Education Service District and Troy School District.
Now in her 24th year as an educator, she started as a teacher and transitioned into counseling.
“I went into education to help kids,” she said in her opening remarks. “I wanted to be able to give back.”
She said she wants the superintendent’s job because she wants to get back to working with kids, unlike her work at the ESD.
“Enterprise is my home,” she said, emphasizing that several times. “This is the only job I would apply for and leave my current position at the ESD.”
Chester Bradshaw has been the superintendent at Sugar-Salem since 2018. Prior to arriving at Sugar-Salem, he was the superintendent of the Rockland, Idaho, schools from 2013-18. He also has teaching experience in the subjects of ag science and technology.
“I don’t like talking about myself, but I’m a farm boy,” but both he and his wife grew up in small towns so he feels at home in Wallowa County, he said in his opening remarks.
Why Enterprise?
“This is my home; I’m not going anywhere,” Nordtvedt said. “As long as the board will have me, I’m here for the long haul.”
She said she left Wallowa schools as a “family-first decision.” She found herself working quite late while her two kids were in grade school.
“I want to still be married in 20 years and I didn’t want to say, ‘Wow, you did a great job with everybody else’s kids, but you ignored your own.’ That was important to me,” she said.
Her kids now are in their final years at Enterprise High School and she doesn’t feel her presence at home is as vital as it once was.
“I hate to say it, but they’re OK if I’m not home every evening,” she laughed.
Bradshaw, too, has older children — two sons and two daughters, all of whom are out of school.
“My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’re free.’ It’s the first time in our lives we’re not tied to the kids or a ranch or a school,” he said. “So I thought let’s start looking.”
He learned of the vacancy at Enterprise and the more he learned about Wallowa County, the more it seemed the right fit.
“I’m not a city guy,” he said.
Parents’ role
Nordtvedt said communication between the school and parents is key.
“If I’m a parent and I’m expected to be at home and support my kids, I need to know what’s happening at school,” she said. “So communication is really important and getting (parents’) input about things is important, as well. I can’t overemphasize the importance of parents in schools.”
Bradshaw agreed, getting more specific.
“The role of parents is growing in our education system, I think … It’s been all about parents’ rights and the opportunity to be more involved in the schools. That’s the future and I think that’s where we need to go.”
He said that when a district prepares to adopt a new curriculum, it now involves parents more. In the past, teachers would vet a curriculum and the school board adopt would adopt it. Now, after the teachers vet it, parental vetting takes place before school board adoption.
“The short answer is to make sure they have access to their kids’ education,” he said.
School safety
Both candidates were questioned on measures they’d take to ensure safety at school, particularly in light of incidents in February at schools in Joseph and Enterprise.
Nordtvedt noted that for the past two years, she served both Wallowa County and Grant County schools as school safety prevention specialist, so she has experience in that area.
“I think it’s really, really important that we have an effective emergency operations plan,” she said.
She said it’s also important to reach out to specialists across the state and to to create a standard protocol for emergencies.
She said it’s important to respond, “but it’s more important to prevent.”
She noted that Enterprise has a tight campus, lacking a good area to evacuate, and “That’s an area we can improve.” She hopes to be able to speed up pickup time for students and the time it takes to get kids on the bus or to their parents.
“Our goal as administrators is to be prepared, not just to deal with the aftermath, but to be prepared,” she said.
Bradshaw’s experience is with an actual shooting.
“We had that same thing in Idaho that happened here a few days ago,” he said, referring to a shooting at Rigby Middle School — about 20 minutes from Sugar City — in May 2021, but it was more than a threat.
A 12-year-old, sixth-grade girl wounded two students and a custodian with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol she brought to school in her backpack. A teacher walked up to the shooter, who allowed herself to be disarmed. When a sheriff’s deputy asked the girl about other weapons, the shooter confirmed that she had one more gun, two knives and a torch in her backpack.
All three of the wounded recovered.
“The No. 1 thing was to communicate with our community,” Bradshaw said. “The way I do that is to text parents about the situation” and alert them.
“It was terrible … and one thing that they learned was you can’t call every single mom and dad — it just takes too much time. Texting takes less data,” he said.
As for general school safety, he urges improving access control with more buzz-in doors, locked doors and similar measures.
“The No. 1 thing on school safety is to educate the population inside the building,” he said.
He said his years of experience have led him to better understand what people there do.
“I know people will walk out a back door and leave it propped open with a rock or go to a window and leave it cracked open and predatory people, those are the access points that they’re looking for, versus they’re probably not going to come in the front door … they’re going to find another way in,” he said. “That’s the key — teach the kids and teach the teachers to be safe and then to be aware of what to do in case.”
State mandates
Whether it’s coming from Salem or Boise, both candidates have had to deal with education mandates from their state governments. Both said they prefer to keep control of education local.
“There’s black, there’s white, there’s gray,” Nordtvedt said. “You have to consider the values of our community and meet the mandate in the way that’s best for Enterprise. … You absolutely have to keep that local control and that local context on the things that are coming down from the state level.”
Bradshaw agreed.
“I want to do what the local folks want to do,” he said. ”I try to be a reflection of my community.”
But there’s a reality check involved since the state controls funding.
“That is what it is,” he said. “I would always err on the side of what the community wants to do.”
Closing thoughts
Nordtvedt emphasized her local ties in closing.
“I feel I know the school here and it would be a smooth transition,” she said. “I know the strengths of Enterprise and I know some things we can improve. … I want to be here. I lead from the heart.”
Bradshaw discussed his leadership style in closing.
“If you could think of the term ‘servant-leader,’ I think that’s what my style is. That’s who I strive to be as a leader,” he said. “But it takes time for people to buy in. They’ve got to know that our teachers, our community, the people I work for directly, the board, they’ve got to know that I’m in, that I’m vested. … That takes a little bit of time. That’s not something that just happens in two days.”
