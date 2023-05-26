Mama Lucy's ribs are still visible, at right, as she watches some of her daughters give attention Friday, May 26, 2023, to Kathy Reynolds, the dog facilitator for the Wallowa County Humane Society at the society's pen for dogs along Highway 3 north of Enterprise. The dogs were rescued from a residence in rural Enterprise the previous day.
Sonny, a 6-year-old Walker hound, right, was determined to have cancerous tumors and likely will have to be euthanized, said Kathy Reynolds of the Wallowa County Humane Society. Sonny is seen here on Friday, May 26, 2023 with a couple of his sons, who likely will be adopted out.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — Nine potential victims of the four-legged variety were rescued Thursday, May 25, by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, which aided the Wallowa County Humane Society in a possible animal-neglect case.
Kathy Reynolds, the dog facilitator for the Wallowa County Humane Society, said the dogs were a family comprised of a 6-year-old Walker hound male named Sonny and a 4-year-old Great Dane female named Lucy that are the parents of seven 13-month-old pups.
