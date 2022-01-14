Wallowa County is moving closer to 900 COVID-19 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported another 15 cases on Thursday, Jan. 13, and three cases Jan. 14. The OHA website now has 879 cases reported in the county during the pandemic. There were no new deaths, with the total staying at 13.
The case count was part of 9,796 cases in Oregon on Jan. 13 and 8,672 cases Jan. 14. The state has moved past a half-million cases overall at 513,391, and has 5,883 deaths attributed to COVID.
Hospitalizations in the region due to COVID-19 are increasing. The number in Region 9 on Jan. 14 was up to 24, an increase just one from Jan. 13, but up six from Jan. 12 and up nine in three days.
The vaccination rate is up to 71.3% of adults, with the number surpassing 4,100 people this week. The percentage with a complete series is 66.5%, and the number with a booster shot is 36.4%, and 54.7% of those with a completed series have had an additional shot.
In all, the county vaccination rate is 61.6% — 4,414 people.
The OHA's breakthrough report from Jan. 13 showed 10 new breakthrough cases from Jan. 2-8 during a window in which about 41 overall cases were confirmed. To date, there have been 136 breakthrough cases in Wallowa County.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with Jan. 14's report and corrected information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.