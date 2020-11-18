Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking first-time Veteran homebuyers in four eastern Oregon counties — Wallowa, Baker, Grant and Union — for the Veteran’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program, according to a press release. The program is funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services, and can pay up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs.
Call 541-963-3186 or visit ccno.org for information about eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.