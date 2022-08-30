moraine pano
To commemorate Wallowa County’s acquisition of more than 1,800 acres of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine, the community is invited to the East Moraine Community Forest Celebration on Sept. 10.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — Those who live in Wallowa County know what a special place it is and keeping it rural is more than a slogan — it’s what brings people together.

