JOSEPH — Those who live in Wallowa County know what a special place it is and keeping it rural is more than a slogan — it’s what brings people together.
To commemorate Wallowa County’s acquisition of more than 1,800 acres of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine, the community is invited to the East Moraine Community Forest Celebration on Sept. 10.
The former Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust property was acquired in January 2020 after years of fundraising by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — Wallowa County, Wallowa Resources, Wallowa Land Trust and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration was postponed for two years.
Since the acquisition, members of the partnership gathered information through personal and focus group interviews, an online survey and a 30-day comment period on the East Moraine Community Forest’s Draft Management Plan. The plan was designed by resource and recreation professionals to meet the multiple uses of the property — forest and range management, wildlife and habitat conservation, cultural resources and recreation.
To welcome and inform users of the East Moraine Community Forest, a grant from Oregon State Parks is funding the development of trailheads to both the east and west entrances to improve access for administrative and recreational use.
At a forum addressing the fragility of the moraines in 2008, the overwhelming community sentiment was that they should not be developed into homesites. In 2011, the partnership formed and with the combined effort of the organizations, more than $6.5 million was raised to purchase the property and convey it into county ownership.
With the upcoming approval of the Community Forest’s management plan, the partnership’s executive committee will continue to oversee the activities and allowable uses with input and support from a larger group of local natural resource agencies and organizations.
“Securing the East Moraine is an incredible achievement for our community, and we are eager to finally celebrate with everyone on Sept. 10,” Wallowa Land Trust’s Executive Director Kathleen Ackley said.
Having the Community Forest in county ownership means it will be a public resource into perpetuity. John Hillock represents the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on the executive committee and said much of the county’s interest in acquiring the property had to do with public access and managing it as a working land.
“We are making it available for all people to access, see the view and keep it from further development,” he said.
