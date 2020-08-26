ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County residents’ response rate to the 2020 U.S. Census is lagging significantly behind responses in 2010, officials say, and it could have dire consequences for county funding throughout the next decade.
This week, U.S. Census takers will begin visiting rural and in-town residences of those who have not yet responded to census questionnaires via mail or on-line.
Both Census officials and the Wallowa County commissioners are concerned because this year, county response rates are lagging behind those of the 2010 census.
For example, Lostine’s self-response rate in 2010 was 58.3% of addresses. So far this year, it’s 33.9 percent as of Aug. 21. (See box.) Thus far, the overall Oregon response rate is 83.1% and the self-response rate is 66.9% of households as of Aug. 21.
The deadline for responding to the Census, either online, through the mail or via a human Census-taker who appears on your doorstep, is Sept. 30.
The consequences of a low Census count to funding county programs are significant, Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts said. And a new Census report, “Uses of Census Data in Federal Funds Distribution” backs that up.
It calculates that across the U.S., $689 billion in federal aid and support to states and counties is based upon census data. That includes the national school lunch and breakfast programs, highway planning and construction, rural education, Head Start, crime victim assistance, assistance to firefighters program, hunter education and safety and wildland-urban interface fire assistance. Altogether, 150 programs rely on Census data to fairly apportion their funds to counties and states.
A low Census count could mean less funding for important programs, said Misty Slater, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist for Oregon, Nevada and Idaho.
Slater noted that part of the reason for the seeming low count here may be related to the prevalence of post office box addresses for rural residents.
Census partnership specialist Lynne Gross noted that “… especially the cities of Joseph, Lostine and Wallowa who have post office delivery only did not receive paper questionnaires or invitations.”
They are among the communities with low response rates according to U.S. Census data.
Part of the problem is that the Census Bureau sends Census forms only to the physical addresses of residents, Slater said. She noted that the official bureau position is that no one actually lives in a post office box, and therefore, the Census will not send a household form to that address.
“In these areas, a Census-taker either drops off an invitation to participate in the Census at your door or may visit to interview you in person,” she said. “This method ensures the best count of your community. Again, these households can also self-respond online or by phone.”
At this time, Slater said, Census-takers are going to visit rural addresses that have so far not responded by mail or online.
“Back in October we had our address canvassing operation ‘Making Sure We Know Where to Count People.’ That’s where we had census takers go out and validate addresses, including rural areas. Now we’ll be physically canvassing those addresses that have not yet responded,” she said.
Census-canvassers that make home visits are easily recognizable, Slater said.
“Census-takers will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date,” she said. “Census-takers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo. Census-takers will never ask for Social Security numbers, banking information, political affiliation or citizenship status. If you still have questions about their identity, you can contact the Los Angeles Regional Census Center at 213-314-6500 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.”
“If residents have not received a paper questionnaire or an invitation to respond in the mail by now, they will probably not get one,” Gross said. “And if no Census-canvasser has visited, you can ensure that you are counted. You can self-respond. It’s important for everyone in the county to be counted.”
