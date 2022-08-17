reporter
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has posted a list of resources for victims of the Aug. 11 hail storm in Wallowa and is asking the list be shared.
The list includes:
• The Lostine Presbyterian Church has created a relief fund where online donations may be made.
• A form to apply for $500 in recovery aid is available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department or at the Wallowa Senior Center
• Those who qualify for SNAP/TANFF benefits may visit Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department for replacement food resources.
• The Wallowa Food Bank at 211 E. First St. is open seven days a week right now and anyone in need of food may stop in, regardless of eligibility.
• The Wallowa Resale Store is offering free replacement items to Wallowa residents. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Plywood and tarps are available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department.
Anyone aware of a resource that has not been included in this list is asked to email it to info@wallowacounty.org or call the chamber at 541-426-4622.
