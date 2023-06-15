IMG_0216.jpg
Fireworks reflect Monday, July 4, 2022, on the water of Wallowa Lake during Shake the Lake. The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce is matching donations up to $5,000 to help pay for the 2023 edition of the annual show.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

WALLOWA COUNTY — A matching contribution to fund this year’s Shake the Lake Fourth of July fireworks show is intended to ignite a patriotic spirit in Wallowa County, according to a press release.

The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce is offering to match contributions up to $5,000 for the over-the-lake extravaganza held each year. The show is regularly fired off from a raft near the north end of the lake with hundreds of visitors from all over watching.

