Fireworks reflect Monday, July 4, 2022, on the water of Wallowa Lake during Shake the Lake. The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce is matching donations up to $5,000 to help pay for the 2023 edition of the annual show.
WALLOWA COUNTY — A matching contribution to fund this year’s Shake the Lake Fourth of July fireworks show is intended to ignite a patriotic spirit in Wallowa County, according to a press release.
The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce is offering to match contributions up to $5,000 for the over-the-lake extravaganza held each year. The show is regularly fired off from a raft near the north end of the lake with hundreds of visitors from all over watching.
This year’s show is, for the fourth consecutive year, coordinated by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Stubborn Mule Saloon & Steakhouse. The two groups got together in 2020, when most other principal sponsors felt they had to drop out because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
To participate and have a donation matched, send a check to: Joseph Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 1001, Joseph, OR 97828.
For every dollar contributed, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce will match it, up to a total of $5,000.
“Help spread the word about this opportunity by sharing this information with friends, family and colleagues,” the press release stated. “Let's come together as a community, ignite the spirit of independence and create an explosive celebration that will leave lasting memories for all.”
