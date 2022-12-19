Passing the torch, Maggie Zacharias, left, the queen of the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, helps sister Quincy get ready to become the 2023 queen. Quincy, the only applicant for the 2023 royalty, was introduced Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the CJD Thunder Room.
Steve Rogers, right, drops a marshmallow into a cup held by Chief Joseph Days Board President Terry Jones during a game at the annual Christmas party and dinner to thank CJD volunteers held Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Thunder Room.
Outgoing Chief Joseph Days Queen Maggie Zacharias draws a winning ticket from a bucket held by Terry Jones, president of the CJD board of directors, during the Sunday, Dec. 19, 2022, Christmas celebration and thank-you dinner for CJD volunteers.
Steve Rogers calls on Chief Joseph Days Rodeo volunteers and directors to honor the late Jeff Parker for his years of volunteer work at the rodeo Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, during the annual Christmas dinner and thank you dinner for CJD volunteers. Rogers, a former Wallowa County sheriff, also honored Parker for his service as a reserve deputy.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
JOSEPH — About 100 volunteers, directors and other supporters of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo gathered Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Thunder Room for the annual Christmas party, thank-you dinner and introduction of the lone candidate for the 2023 CJD court.
Quincy Zacharias is the only applicant for the court and will, provisionally on her being approved after completing prequalification activities, be the 2023 queen, said CJD Director and 1991 CJD Princess Teah Jones.
Jones said Quincy must successfully complete a riding demonstration, sell rodeo tickets, sit for an interview with the Chief Joseph Days board and make several speeches before civic groups.
Quincy, the daughter of Luke and Marilee Zacharias of Joseph, will take the crown from her elder sister, Maggie, who served as 2022 queen. The girls’ aunt, Shilo Zacharias Flory, also served on a CJD court and has helped as a chaperone, Jones said.
Jones said that there was one other possible candidate, but that candidate chose to try for royalty status at another rodeo.
“There just aren’t a lot of young women who ride anymore,” Jones said, citing the expense and time involved in horse ownership.
Still, she said, “We have one very qualified candidate.”
At the beginning of Sunday’s festivities, Director Steve Rogers called on the crowd to honor the late Jeff Parker, who died recently after many years of volunteering at the rodeo. Rogers, a former Wallowa County sheriff, also noted that Parker also served as a reserve deputy; Rogers said Parker was proud of his reserve deputy badge.
Board President Terry Jones told the crowd how this year things were a bit unusual, as the thank-you dinner typically is held in August. However, this year the U.S. Forest Service was using the Thunder Room — and the rodeo grounds parking area — as a base camp to fight the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires.
Jones talked about numerous improvements made to the Thunder Room and rodeo grounds and the grants — particularly from the Wild Horse Foundation — that Chief Joseph Days received to make those improvements.
He also mentioned the worries he had as the rodeo changed livestock contractors.
“I was just sure that the (train) wreck was going to happen,” he said. “But it was one of the most trouble-free rodeos ever.”
He said — and welcomed — several new sponsors and concluded that the 2022 Chief Joseph Days was one of the best ever.
“It was a great year and I slept a lot better when it was over,” he said.
Jones also mentioned a new event included at this year’s Chief Joseph Days — women’s breakaway roping.
“I think the crowd liked it and the ropers liked it,” he said.
One of the highlights of the evening was Jones showing the plaque received when the CJD was named Rodeo of the Year for medium-sized rodeos by the Columbia River Circuit of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on Oct. 6.
“This just doesn’t happen without you,” Jones said to the crowd.
