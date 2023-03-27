Quincee Zacharias.jpg

Quincee Zacharias, the only candidate for queen on the Chief Joseph Days court, is covering all of Wallowa County selling tickets for the July rodeo. 

 Chief Joseph Days/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — This year, just one candidate is vying for queen on the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court, which means she’s got a big job ahead of her.

Quincee Zacharias will have to cover the entire county herself as she goes door-to-door selling rodeo tickets to the award-winning local rodeo, taking place July 25-30 at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just west of Main Street in Joseph.

