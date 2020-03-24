We want to help keep our community safe and healthy in a time of looming crisis, and comply with Gov. Brown’s executive order on workspace restrictions and social distancing. Effective immediately, the Chieftain staff will be working from home. Limited personnel will only be present in the Chieftain office on the relatively rare occasions when “telework and work from home options are not available.” However, our office will be closed to the public for the duration of Gov. Brown’s order.
During this crisis, The Chieftain will continue to provide you with local news both in print and online. We appreciate your support and interest in providing us with information about local events and organizations. Stay healthy out there!
If you have any need to contact us regarding advertising, a story, or anything else, please contact us:
Jennifer Cooney, general manager
541-805-9630/jcooney@wallowa.com
Ellen Bishop, editor
541-398-1810/editor@wallowa.com
Steve Tool, reporter
Bill Bradshaw
