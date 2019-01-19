A familiar face to many locals already, Joseph resident Christian Ambroson is taking the reins of the Wallowa County Chieftain’s newsroom as its new editor.
“I am so excited to have an editor who brings his love for this community to the Chieftain,” said WCC General Manager Jennifer Cooney in making the announcement last week. “I am confidant in his ability to embrace the role with confidence, knowledge and incredible passion for community news.”
Ambroson, who recently served as development coordinator for Fishtrap, a local writing nonprofit based in Enterprise, is a graduate of Joseph High School.
“I've enjoyed spending the past several years rekindling relationships and friendships throughout the Wallowa Valley, as well as making new ones,” said Ambroson.
At age 15, Ambroson moved with his parents Rodd and Mary Ambroson from Lake Oswego to the Wallowa Valley. After high school graduation, he attended a small liberal arts university in Ohio and obtained a degree in sociology before entering law school at Willamette University in Salem, where he earned President's List honors. While earning his law degree, he also served as a research assistant, as well as Associate Editor for the Willamette Law Review and the Willamette Journal of International Law and Dispute Resolution.
Ambroson worked as a criminal defense attorney in Redmond and Portland before returning home to Wallowa County. He said he is ready to dive headfirst into a community journalism career.
"My excitement is matched only by my mindfulness of the heavy responsibility and integrity required to meet the high standards of quality and trustworthy community journalism that we've all come to expect from the Wallowa County Chieftain."
Ambroson may be contacted via e-mail at editor@wallowa.com
