ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chieftain won four first-place awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest for 2019, including general excellence and two for best feature stories.
The general excellence win represents the highest award presented to Oregon newspapers and entries are considered to be the best examples of the industry, according to the ONPA website. The contest looked at three complete issues of the paper in 2019, one each from February, July and November. Judging was based on general and departmental news, reproduction excellence, advertising enterprise, editorial comment, general appearance, makeup and style, photos and graphics and thoroughness of local coverage.
In its virtual presentation of the awards, the ONPA showed a June 19, 2019, front page with a story of barrels found in Wallowa Lake that had been thought to contain hazardous chemicals but turned out to be clean. The story and photos were by Ellen Morris Bishop.
Another first-place win was accorded the Chieftain for best feature story: general. It could be a general feature story or a sports feature with or without sidebars.
In this category, the Chieftain won with a story on Wallowa County ranchers’ views on attempts to move into their market by plant-based meat substitutes. The Dec. 4, 2019, story was co-written by Bishop and Bill Bradshaw.
Judging was based on the quality of writing; content, originality, imagination, amount and the quality of research; and display quality including headlines, art and photos.
The Chieftain’s other first-place win was for best feature story: personality. This entry was to consist of a single feature story involving a personality (including sports) and sidebars could be included. Judging was based on the quality of writing; content, originality, imagination, the amount and quality of research; and display quality, including headlines, art and photos.
The win in this category was a Veterans Day story published Nov. 6, 2019, by Bradshaw on centenarian Gladys Huffman honored for her World War II service in Britain’s Royal Air Force during which she married an American pilot. After the war she moved to the U.S. and still lives in Joseph.
Another first-place win was for best page 1 design. A page 1 from June 26, 2019, was displayed with a centerpiece story and photos by Bishop.
The ONPA received 976 entries in 33 categories from 31 newspapers, including many in the Eastern Oregon Media Group, the Chieftain’s parent company. Other EOMG papers also were honored by the ONPA in the judging that was completed by April 30.
